President of India Droupadi Murmu to visit Assam on Oct 13-14

The President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit Assam on October 13 and 14. It will be Droupadi Murmu's first visit to Assam after becoming the President of India, informed the Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Tuesday. As per the Assam Tourism Minister, the President of India will arrive at Guwahati airport at around 1 pm on October 13 and attend a programme at IIT Guwahati.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told ANI that, the President of India would take part in several government programmes during her two-day visit to the state. "The President of India will inaugurate Dhubri Medical College and Hospital and will attend a civic programme to be held at Assam Administrative Staff College where more than 500 renowned persons across the state will also participate," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The Assam Minister also said that the President of India will visit Kamakhya Temple on the morning of October 14. "Later, a programme will be held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra where the President of India will lay the foundation stone of 2000 Anganwadi Centres, 100 tea garden schools and various state and central government schemes. The President of India will leave from Guwahati on October 14 evening," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The Assam Tourism Minister further said that the state government has made all arrangements to welcome the President of India. On the other hand, during her visit to IIT Guwahati, the President of India will be accompanied by Assam Governor Prof. Jagadish Mukhi, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, and Keshab Mahanta, Cabinet Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology and Information Technology, Govt. of Assam, along with other dignitaries, informed the Assam Minister.

During her visit to the campus, Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the 'PARAM KAMRUPA' Supercomputer facility and a high-power active and passive component laboratory of SAMEER at IIT Guwahati. Welcoming the President, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "It is our honour and pleasure to welcome the Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu on her maiden visit to our campus. We are delighted that the Hon'ble President will inaugurate the Param Kamrupa, one of its kind supercomputer in the North East region, under the National Supercomputing Mission. I look forward to showcasing IIT Guwahati's work to benefit the North East region and its impact on the region."

The event at IIT Guwahati will also include the Virtual Inauguration of the Medical College and Hospital in Dhubri, Assam, and a foundation stone laying ceremony for the Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh, Assam and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, by the President of India. (ANI)

