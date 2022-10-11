Left Menu

BSF seizes over 9 kg heroin hidden in 764 soap cases in Assam; one held

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized 9.477 kg heroin worth Rs 47.4 crore from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district in a joint operation carried out along with the police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:54 IST
BSF seizes over 9 kg heroin hidden in 764 soap cases in Assam; one held
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized 9.477 kg heroin worth Rs 47.4 crore from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district in a joint operation carried out along with the police. The drug was filled in 764 soap cases and hidden in a cavity made in the ceiling of the truck cabin.

The raid was carried out by the BSF's 7th Battalion of Mizoram and Cachar Frontier along with Karimganj Police. The raiding team intercepted the truck bearing registration number AS-11- BC-7975 near New Karimganj Railway Station at 1 am, BSF said in a statement.

"The joint team searched the truck and recovered 764 numbers of soap cases filled with suspected heroin from a cavity made in the ceiling of the truck cabin," the statement said. The seized items are under the custody of Karimganj Police. The truck driver has also been taken into custody.

The raid was part of BSF's drive against narcotics. It was based on specific information regarding the illegal transportation of narcotics (suspected to be heroin) from Mizoram towards Tripura via Karimganj in a truck. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022