PTI | Kota | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:57 IST
'Depressed' over crop damage, Rajasthan farmer commits suicide
A 50-year-old farmer committed suicide in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district as he was “depressed” over damage to his crop due to incessant rain.

Police, however, rejected the claim that he was depressed due to damage to his crop.

Radheshyam Gurjar hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Sunel town on Monday night.

The farmer in an inebriated condition committed suicide, Sunel SHO Ramesh Chand said.

Rejecting that the farmer was depressed, the SHO said the report submitted by his son did not mention depression, crop damage or debt. The report said the farmer had returned home in a drunken state on Monday late evening and went to his room to sleep. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Meanwhile, the farmer’s kin claimed Radheshyam was depressed after his soyabean crop was damaged in recent rains.

Radheshyam came across me at a bus stand on Monday evening and he was drunk, a relative said, adding that he was depressed over crop damage.

He went to their fields on the Satoliya road on Monday evening and returned drunk, saying their crop was damaged, the farmer’s son said.

Farmers in Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran districts have suffered heavy losses due to rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

