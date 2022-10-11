IMF's Gourinchas says energy shock, especially in Europe, is not transitory

The current energy shock, especially in Europe, is not transitory, and the geopolitical realignment of energy supplies occurring in the wake of Russia's war in Europe is both "broad and permanent" the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

"Winter 2022 will be challenging, but winter 2023 will likely be worse," the global lender's chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, told reporters.

Gourinchas also warned about the need to move more quickly on resolving the mounting debt problems faced by emerging market and developing economies, adding that "time may soon run out" for countries to tap the Group of 20's Common Framework.

