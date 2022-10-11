Left Menu

NATO says industry, allies in talks to boost weapons production

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:03 IST
NATO is in discussions with defence companies and members of the alliance on how to boost weapons production and replenish stocks that have been wound down by deliveries of material to support Ukraine in its war with Russia, the alliance's chief said.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels this week would take stock of efforts to ramp up weapons and ammunition production and would take further decisions to preserve allies' stock levels.

"But of course the longer the war in Ukraine continues this work with the industry becomes more and more important," he said, adding that NATO will need to give defence companies guidance on capability needs.

