34,000 people of three districts affected in Assam floods

Nearly 34,000 people including 8,378 children from three districts of Assam have been affected by the floods. The water levels of many rivers are rising following incessant rain in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the past couple of days and flood waters submerged 46 villages in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat. A total of 15,084 people have been affected alone in the Dhemaji district while 14,895 people were affected in Lakhimpur and 3,857 in the Dibrugarh district.

The flood report of ASDMA stated that 22 villages in the Dhemaji district, 23 in the Lakhimpur district and one village in the Dibrugarh district have been affected by the current wave of flood. The flood waters have submerged 1,300 hectares of cropland in three districts.

The Dhemaji district administration has set up six relief distribution centres in flood-hit areas. On the other hand, nearly 11,000 domestic animals have also been affected by floods in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.

The flood waters on Tuesday partially damaged one embankment at the Nowboicha area in the Lakhimpur district, and two roads in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts. (ANI)

