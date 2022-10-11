Left Menu

34,000 people of three districts affected in Assam floods

Nearly 34,000 people including 8,378 children from three districts of Assam have been affected by the floods.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:21 IST
34,000 people of three districts affected in Assam floods
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 34,000 people including 8,378 children from three districts of Assam have been affected by the floods. The water levels of many rivers are rising following incessant rain in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the past couple of days and flood waters submerged 46 villages in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat. A total of 15,084 people have been affected alone in the Dhemaji district while 14,895 people were affected in Lakhimpur and 3,857 in the Dibrugarh district.

The flood report of ASDMA stated that 22 villages in the Dhemaji district, 23 in the Lakhimpur district and one village in the Dibrugarh district have been affected by the current wave of flood. The flood waters have submerged 1,300 hectares of cropland in three districts.

The Dhemaji district administration has set up six relief distribution centres in flood-hit areas. On the other hand, nearly 11,000 domestic animals have also been affected by floods in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.

The flood waters on Tuesday partially damaged one embankment at the Nowboicha area in the Lakhimpur district, and two roads in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022