Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks tough price cap on Russian oil and gas exports

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:36 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks tough price cap on Russian oil and gas exports
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Tuesday for the Group of Seven (G7) countries to back a tough cap on Russian oil and gas exports, and again ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"A tough price cap is needed for the exports of oil and gas from Russia – zero profit for the terrorist state," he said in a statement released on the Telegram messaging app after he joined a virtual meeting of G7 leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022