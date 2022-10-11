CBI arrests sanitary overseer of Meerut cantonment board for accepting Rs 1.1 lakh bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Sanitary Overseer of Cantonment Board, Meerut for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,10,000 from the complainant, CBI said in a press release on Tuesday. As per the release, a case was registered on complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rupees 60,000 per applicant (Total Rs.1,20,000) from the complainant for contractual recruitment of sweepers.

Later, CBI said in reply to a media query that the arrested person was Sanjay, the Sanitary Overseer, Cantonment Board, Meerut (Uttar Pradesh). Afterwards, CBI laid a trap and caught the Sanitary Overseer while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,10,000 for the contractual recruitment of two applicants.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused. The release stated that the arrested accused will be produced today before the Competent Court. (ANI)

