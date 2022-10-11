Left Menu

Hinduja Group keen to make electric buses in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:59 IST
Hinduja Group keen to make electric buses in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Transnational conglomerate Hinduja Group on Tuesday said the company would invest in the field of electric bus- manufacturing, cyber sector, and finance in the State of Kerala.

Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman of the Group, gave the assurance regarding the investment at a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by the CMO (Chief Minister's Office) said.

As part of the process, Gopichand Hinduja would visit Kerala this December- end for further discussions. Prior to that a three-member team of the group would hold preliminary discussions with officials here, it said.

Multinational automotive manufacturer Ashok Leyland, a Hinduja Group company, is focused on manufacture of electric vehicles and would send a special team to the State on Vijayan's request to start a factory in Kerala, the statement said.

The team would visit the State and suggest a suitable location for the factory, it added.

It said the Group would explore investment opportunities in the fields of education, health, and finance in the State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022