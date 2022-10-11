Hinduja Group keen to make electric buses in Kerala

Transnational conglomerate Hinduja Group on Tuesday said the company would invest in the field of electric bus- manufacturing, cyber sector, and finance in the State of Kerala.

Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman of the Group, gave the assurance regarding the investment at a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by the CMO (Chief Minister's Office) said.

As part of the process, Gopichand Hinduja would visit Kerala this December- end for further discussions. Prior to that a three-member team of the group would hold preliminary discussions with officials here, it said.

Multinational automotive manufacturer Ashok Leyland, a Hinduja Group company, is focused on manufacture of electric vehicles and would send a special team to the State on Vijayan's request to start a factory in Kerala, the statement said.

The team would visit the State and suggest a suitable location for the factory, it added.

It said the Group would explore investment opportunities in the fields of education, health, and finance in the State.

