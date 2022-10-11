Building collapse: Delhi govt announces Rs 5 lakh for family of minor deceased, Rs 10 lakh for adult victims

The Delhi government on Tuesday said it will provide an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a four-year-old girl and Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the two senior citizens, all of whom were killed in the Lahori Gate building collapse recently.

Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain also met the injured at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here.

The minister directed the officials concerned to provide shelter and food to those who were affected by the tragedy.

A two-storey building had collapsed in Lahori Gate area on Sunday, killing three people and injuring nine. The deceased were Khushi (4), Suleman (75) and Shagufta (70).

''On behalf of the Delhi government, minister Hussain announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased senior citizens, Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased minor, Rs 2 lakh to those seriously injured and Rs 20,000 for the other injured people,'' an official statement said.

