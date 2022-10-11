G7 vows to support Ukraine for as long as it takes

Left Menu

The Group of Seven (G7) nations committed on Tuesday to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, adding in a statement after a leaders' call that any use by Russia of nuclear weapons would be met with severe consequences. "We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the joint statement said.

The Group of Seven (G7) nations committed on Tuesday to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, adding in a statement after a leaders' call that any use by Russia of nuclear weapons would be met with severe consequences.

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the joint statement said. "We reassured President Zelenskiy that we are undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The statement condemned recent Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, noting that attacks on civilian populations constituted a war crime: "We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account." Leaders also criticised Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric".

"We deplore deliberate Russian escalatory steps, including the partial mobilisation of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, which is putting global peace and security at risk. We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences," the statement said.

