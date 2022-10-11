Left Menu

Putin tells IAEA's Grossi that situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant "of concern"

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:47 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi that the situation around Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is "of concern".

At a meeting in Moscow, shown on Russian state television, Putin told Grossi that Russia was open for dialogue and would discuss all issues concerning the facility's operations.

