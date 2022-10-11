Left Menu

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects development work at Kedarnath Temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, visited the Kedarnath Temple and inspected the development works there.

ANI | Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:51 IST
Uttarakahand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, visited the Kedarnath Temple and inspected the development works there. While talking to ANI, he said, "Kedarpuri is being constructed under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have come here to inspect the development work. The work will be completed by December 2023."

"I prayed to Lord Kedarnath to remove all obstacles that might come in the way of development in the state. Today, I inspected the re-development works being carried out in Kedarnath. Work is also underway on a masterplan for Badrinath," Dhami further stated. Earlier on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with the locals of Rudraprayag. Despite heavy rainfall, Dhami went for a walk in Tilwara, during his stay.

[{7fd3791b-b669-43bb-aecf-ff0cffc6ea8b:intradmin/ANI-20221011141644.jpg}] Earlier, Dhami lauded Special Task Force for their work in the UKSSSC recruitment case.

After the arrest of former chairman RBS Rawat, secretary Manohar Kanyal and former controller of the UKSSSC examination RS Pokharia. CM Dhami said that the campaign will continue till all the accused are caught. Dhami further lauded the Special Task Force's (STF) work and said, "STF is doing good work. The campaign will continue till all the accused are caught".

He further added that when the matter came to light, the government was determined to arrest the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

