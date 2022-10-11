Left Menu

Head of south Russian region says thousands left without power after Ukrainian shelling

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Tuesday that more than 2,000 people had been left without power after Ukraine shelled an electricity substation in the town of Shebekino, on the border with Ukraine's Kharkiv region. Ukraine did not immediately comment on the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:52 IST
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Tuesday that more than 2,000 people had been left without power after Ukraine shelled an electricity substation in the town of Shebekino, on the border with Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the incident. In a post on Telegram, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that emergency services were working to restore the power supply. The local district head said there had been no casualties.

It comes a day after Russia launched missile strikes across Ukraine, killing 19 people, wounding more than 100 and knocking out power supplies in what it said was retaliation for a blast that damaged a vital bridge between annexed Crimea and southern Russia on Saturday. Belgorod is one of several southern Russian regions where targets such as fuel and ammunition stores have been rocked by explosions since the start of the war in what Moscow said were Ukrainian attacks and Kyiv, without claiming responsibility, described as "karma" for Russia's invasion.

