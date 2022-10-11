CM Yogi pays tribute to Jayprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to Jayprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. Paying rich tributes to 'Loknayak' Jayaprakash Narayan Yogi Adityanath said that under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the BJP governments are dedicatedly working to fulfil the dreams of great men like JP, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Ram Manohar Lohia by uplifting the poor, the deprived and the needy.

Addressing a gathering during the programme of unveiling the statue of Jayaprakash Narayan at his birthplace Chhapra, Bihar, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Yogi said, "What remained a dream for 70 years after India attained independence, is being fulfilled under the leadership of PM Modi by the BJP governments by taking the benefits of welfare schemes to every needy without any kind of discrimination." He went on to say, "PM Modi launched the 'Ujjwala' scheme in Ballia itself and so far about 8 crore free LPG Gas connections have been given across the country. Whether it is the provision of shelter to the needy or giving the benefits of welfare schemes to the poor, the government is moving ahead without any kind of discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, region or language."

The Chief Minister continued, "Bihar has been the land of revolutionaries, who fought for the country's independence and the development of every section. The youths of Bihar have proved their mettle worldwide and the contribution of the region in ensuring Indian independence has been unparalleled." Loknayak JP was the torchbearer of democratic ideals and his determination to safeguard the region and the nation against 'exploiting forces' made the then government back down, added Yogi.

Warning against 'criminalisation of politics', the UP CM said, "UP before 2017 faced criminalisation of politics which stalled the development of the state. Bihar's potential, development and the future of the talented youth here must not be compromised due to criminalisation of politics, corruption and lawlessness." Stating the need to end the problem of floods in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Yogi said, "Practices like river dredging should be adopted by Bihar and UP together to end floods. Before 2017, about 38 UP districts suffered floods, however, today, the problem has been limited to just 3-4 districts which will also be resolved by our government soon." (ANI)

