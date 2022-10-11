Left Menu

Engineering student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from college building in Vijayawada

A student studying in CSE first year at the KLU University Vaddeswaram, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of the college building, informed the Tadepalli police on Tuesday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A student studying in CSE first year at the KLU University Vaddeswaram, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of the college building, informed the Tadepalli police on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Yaswanth Reddy hailing from Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district.

It is alleged that the college management secretly shifted the student's body to the Manipal mortuary. As per the police, a teacher at the college seized Yashwant and other students' phones on Monday.

Yaswanth's father said that his son was not a coward to commit suicide for a fickle reason of a phone being seized by the teacher. Meanwhile, the Tadepalli police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Further probe on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

