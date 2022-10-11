Nitin Gadkari launches Toyota's Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electronic Vehicles

Left Menu

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari launched Toyota's first of its kind pilot project on Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) in India on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 21:34 IST
Nitin Gadkari launches Toyota's first of its kind pilot project. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari launched Toyota's first of its kind pilot project on Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) in India on Tuesday. It would run on 100 per cent petrol as well as 20 to 100 per cent blended ethanol and electric power.

Union Ministers Mahendranath Pandey, Bhupender Yadav, Union MoS Rameswar Teli, Karnataka Minister Dr Murugesh Nirani, Vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Pvt. Ltd. Vikram Kirloskar and MD & CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Masakazu Yoshimura were also present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said, "6 to 8 percent increase in agricultural growth rate is necessary for AtmaNirbhar Bharat."

He emphasized on the importance of converting surplus foodgrain and sugar into ethanol for boosting rural economy. Encouraging 'Anndatas' to become 'Urjadatas', the Minister said, "The success of this pilot project will create an ecosystem of electric vehicles and make NewIndia, a global leader in the manufacture of these electric vehicles.

He further said, "Such technologies are innovative, revolutionary, sustainable, cost-effective, energy-efficient and will completely transform the transportation sector in New India." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

