Development of Jyotirlingas is powering India's spiritual consciousness: PM Modi

Noting that the grandeur of Mahalkal Lok is unparalleled and will add impetus to the global cultural significance of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the development of Jyotirlingas is powering India's spiritual consciousness. The Prime Minister inaugurated phase I of the Mahakal Lok Project at Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that in order to reach the heights of success, it is necessary that the nation touches its cultural heights and stands proudly with its identity. "We are restoring the glory of spiritual places. Ujjain has been the centre of India's spiritual ethos. Ujjain is not just India's geographic centre but also the centre of the country's soul. There is nothing ordinary in the company of Lord Shiva. Everything is supernatural, and extraordinary. Unforgettable, unbelievable," he said.

The Prime Minister said Ujjain has led prosperity and knowledge in India for thousands of years. "Spirituality is contained in every particle and divine energy is being transmitted in every corner of Ujjain. Ujjain has led India's prosperity, knowledge, dignity and literature for thousands of years," he said.

"The grandeur of Mahalkal Lok is unparalleled and this will add impetus to the global cultural significance of the country," he said. The Prime Minister said several centres of spirituality are now being renovated.

"During the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, we broke the shackles of colonialism with the spirit of Panch Pran. Today, cultural destinations across India are seeing all-around development. For the first time, Char Dham is being connected with all-weather roads," he said. The Prime minister said first time since Independence, all-weather highway development project' has been undertaken to connect all four dhams under the Char Dham Project.

"The magnificence of our Konark temple, Modhera temple, Brahma Deveshwar temple, and Shankaracharya temple is unmatchable," he said. "I believe, the development of Jyotirlingas is powering India's spiritual consciousness," he added.

PM Modi said that for India, Dharma means completion of duties and "our duties are service of the world, service of humanity". He said construction of the grand Ayodhya Mandir is in full swing and the Kartarpur corridor has been opened.

New India is accelerating its pace towards scientific research while keeping its values and ethics intact, he said. "Mission Chandrayaan and Mission Gaganyaan are examples of successful astronomical advancements of New India. We have to remember, where there is innovation, there is renovation. India is renovating and restoring our lost glory," he added.

A PMO release said the Phase-I of the 'Mahakal Lok' project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities. "Project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crore. The existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled. Development of the project has been planned under two phases," it said.

The Mahakal Path contains 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path. The mural wall along the Path is based on Shiva Purana stories such as the act of creation, the birth of Ganesha, story of Sati and Daksha among others.

The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains. The entire premise will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras. (ANI)

