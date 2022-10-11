Board of Governors appointed University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering

Left Menu

The first governor's board for the newly formed University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) has been constituted and approved by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot.

The first governor's board for the newly formed University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) has been constituted and approved by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot. The board comprises Prof. S.Sadagopan, Founder and Former Director, of IIT Bengaluru and entrepreneur BV Jagadish who is also a former student of the institution among other members.

Minister for Higher Education, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan stated on Tuesday, that the appointment of a board of members has been approved by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot. Maithili Ramesh (Co-founder and CEO, NextWealth), Y.Narahari (Director, Brain Research Centre, IISC) Professor B Basavarajappa (Registrar, IIT Dharwad), Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder, Zerodha), Air Vice- Marshal B Narendra Kumar who is also the former student of the institution, are the other members of the board, informed Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

He further added that the term of their membership is for 3 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

