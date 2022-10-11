Left Menu

Delhi government announces compensation for victims of building collapse

Delhi government on Tuesday announced to provide ex-gratia assistance of Rupees 10 lakhs each for kin of the victims of the Farash Khana building collapse and rupees 5 lakhs for the deceased minor's family.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 22:23 IST
Delhi government announces compensation for victims of building collapse
Visulas from the collapse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government on Tuesday announced to provide ex-gratia assistance of Rupees 10 lakhs each for kin of the victims of the Farash Khana building collapse and rupees 5 lakhs for the deceased minor's family. The government has also announced aid of Rupees 2 lakhs to the seriously injured and aid of Rupees 20,000 for the wounded victims.

Food and Supplies Minister, Delhi, Imran Hussain also visited LNJP Hospital to meet the victims of the Farash Khana building collapse. Earlier, three people including a 4-year-old girl died after the Lahori Gate building collapsed at Lahori Gate.

Delhi Police on Monday, registered a case under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown people. The building, in a dilapidated condition, came tumbling down in Old Delhi's Farash Khana Lahori Gate on Sunday evening.

The incident took place near Valmiki Mandir at around 7:30 pm. The building was located in the congested lanes of Old Delhi's Fatehpuri. The narrow streets and bylanes in the residential-cum-commercial made the rescue operation an uphill task with no electricity in several parts of the neighbourhood since the building collapsed.

Locals as well as teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) carried out the rescue operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022