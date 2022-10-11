Left Menu

Amritsar: Fireworks displayed at Golden Temple on Guru Ramdas Prakash Purab

On the occasion of Guru Ramdas Parkash Purab, beautiful fireworks were displayed at Golden Temple, Amritsar.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 11-10-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 22:50 IST
Visual from Golden Temple, Amritsar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The entire Golden Temple was beautifully decorated with lights and garlands, to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas Prakash.

Pilgrims of all age including, children, men, women and elderly people, all were seen lighting candles and diyas. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed greetings on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Guru Ramdas.

"I bow to Sri Guru Ramas Ji on the auspicious occasion of his Parkash Purab. He has made an indelible contribution to Sikh history and culture with an emphasis on service and compassion," he tweeted. The famous Guru Ramdas was the 4th Sikh Guru and has immense contributions to Sikh history.

The birth anniversary of Guru Ram Dass is celebrated as Parkash Divas or Parkash Gurpurab. He is called the founder of the holy city of Amritsar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

