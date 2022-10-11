Left Menu

Mumbai NCB seized 11300 kg drugs, arrested 58 peddlers in last nine months

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-10-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 22:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) informed on Tuesday, that it has seized 11,300 kilograms of drugs and arrested 58 drug peddlers in the last nine months. An NCB officer told ANI that the seizures have been greater in number than the previous year. A total of 46 cases were registered by NCB this year.

On the other hand, 1,780 kilograms of drugs were seized, 240 peddlers were arrested, and 119 cases were registered last year. The arrest has been made from the states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh.

Cocaine, Mephedrone, Ganja and LSD have been seized in large numbers. However, NCB has not disclosed the monetary worth of the seized drugs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

