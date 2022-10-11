Left Menu

"Prisoners to be encouraged towards entrepreneurship", says Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while agreeing to set up a revolving fund of the Jail Development Board during the review meeting of the Jail Department at the Secretariat today, directed the concerned officers to expedite the modernisation of the jail.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while agreeing to set up a revolving fund of the Jail Development Board during the review meeting of the Jail Department at the Secretariat today, directed the concerned officers to expedite the modernisation of the jail.

The Chief Minister said that with the help of this fund, prisoners would be encouraged towards entrepreneurship and self-employment.

He said that the state government was working towards developing the jails of the state as model jails. (ANI)

