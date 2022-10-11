Army Wives association provides counselling for lifestyle diseases to serving, retired personnel

Army Wives Welfare Association has started rendering comprehensive preventive and curative care on lifestyle diseases to all serving and retired personnel. An integrated facility, aptly named the "Sanjeevani - Lifestyle Clinic" was by the President of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Archana Pande, on Tuesday in the national capital.

"It will provide advice on diet, exercise and behavioural counselling thereby rendering comprehensive preventive and curative care on lifestyle diseases to all serving & retired personnel and their dependents," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. With increasing lifestyle changes, diseases such as obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia and diabetes are on a rising trend among the Indian population. Members of the Armed Forces are no exception and show similar trends.

These non-communicable diseases are preventable and can be managed by utilising multi-disciplinary & non-pharmacological approaches. The aim of "Sanjeevani - Lifestyle Clinic" is to sensitise Armed Forces personnel and dependents identified to be at risk, regarding lifestyle disorders, prevent and manage chronic disorders like diabetes, hypertension and obesity etc, without pharmacologic interventions by promoting a healthy lifestyle through dietary education, exercise and positive motivation.

"The lifestyle disease clinic team will consist of a Dietician, Physical Trainer and Counsellor, who have expertise in their respective fields. An automated device named "Health Kiosk" has also been installed in the clinic for recording anthropometric parameters at baseline and follow-up, to keep track of progress made over time," the Ministry said. This novel initiative by the Indian Army, will promote a healthy lifestyle as a method of preventive healthcare, and ensure safe and drug-free therapy, for reversing various metabolic disorders. This initiative will bring a positive change to the quality of life and self-confidence of affected serving soldiers, veterans and their families.

(ANI)

