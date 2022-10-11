Left Menu

Army Wives association provides counselling for lifestyle diseases to serving, retired personnel

Army Wives Welfare Association has started rendering comprehensive preventive and curative care on lifestyle diseases to all serving and retired personnel.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 23:02 IST
Army Wives association provides counselling for lifestyle diseases to serving, retired personnel
AWWA President Archana Pande inaugrating 'Sanjeevi-Lifestyle Clinic'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Army Wives Welfare Association has started rendering comprehensive preventive and curative care on lifestyle diseases to all serving and retired personnel. An integrated facility, aptly named the "Sanjeevani - Lifestyle Clinic" was by the President of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Archana Pande, on Tuesday in the national capital.

"It will provide advice on diet, exercise and behavioural counselling thereby rendering comprehensive preventive and curative care on lifestyle diseases to all serving & retired personnel and their dependents," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. With increasing lifestyle changes, diseases such as obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia and diabetes are on a rising trend among the Indian population. Members of the Armed Forces are no exception and show similar trends.

These non-communicable diseases are preventable and can be managed by utilising multi-disciplinary & non-pharmacological approaches. The aim of "Sanjeevani - Lifestyle Clinic" is to sensitise Armed Forces personnel and dependents identified to be at risk, regarding lifestyle disorders, prevent and manage chronic disorders like diabetes, hypertension and obesity etc, without pharmacologic interventions by promoting a healthy lifestyle through dietary education, exercise and positive motivation.

"The lifestyle disease clinic team will consist of a Dietician, Physical Trainer and Counsellor, who have expertise in their respective fields. An automated device named "Health Kiosk" has also been installed in the clinic for recording anthropometric parameters at baseline and follow-up, to keep track of progress made over time," the Ministry said. This novel initiative by the Indian Army, will promote a healthy lifestyle as a method of preventive healthcare, and ensure safe and drug-free therapy, for reversing various metabolic disorders. This initiative will bring a positive change to the quality of life and self-confidence of affected serving soldiers, veterans and their families.

This novel initiative by the Indian Army, will promote a healthy lifestyle as a method of preventive healthcare, and ensure safe and drug-free therapy, for reversing various metabolic disorders. This initiative will bring a positive change to the quality of life and self-confidence of affected serving soldiers, veterans and their families, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global
4
Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022