Man arrested with drugs worth Rs 25,000 in Goa

A man was arrested in connection with the raid carried out by the Crime Branch Police at the Gudem Siolim Bardez in Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 23:25 IST
Person arrested by the Crime Branch in Goa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested in connection with the raid carried out by the Crime Branch Police at the Gudem Siolim Bardez in Goa. As per the police, the arrested person has been identified as Yeshwant Reddy, a native of Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh but currently residing in Goa.

He was found in possession of white colour crystal powder suspected to be MDMA, kept in one transparent polythene bag. As per the police, the seized drugs weighed around 22.2 grams and were worth Rs 25,000 in the international market.

The Crime Branch also seized the scooter, in which the drug was concealed. The police have arrested the accused under section 21 (b) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the police said.

Mapusa JMFC (judicial magistrate first class) Court sent the accused to seven-day police custody, the police informed. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

