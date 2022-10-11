Karnataka Minister urges people to have Goshala in every village for cattle fodder

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan on Tuesday urged people to have Goshala in every village for cattle fodder. Chavan was speaking at the cabinet sub-committee meeting to formulate a policy on allotment of government lands in rural areas such as Gomala, Gairana, Salbanni, Soppinabetta etc. organized at the Vidhana Soudha Hall, on Tuesday.

"According to Rule 97(1) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Rules, 1966, 12 hectares for every 100 cattle should be set aside for cattle in each village separately," Prabhu Chavan said. "Cattle, goats, sheep, cows, calves, and buffaloes resort to Gomala lands for daily grazing," Prabhu Chavan said as he expressed his opinion to the gathering that farmers and herdsmen would avoid straying without pasture to graze the cattle in the rural areas and would be given an opportunity to feed the cattle.

"There is a shortage of fodder for the cattle due to encroachments of Gomalas and the farmers are struggling for fodder," he said. He further said, "Encroachers should be stopped from encroaching on government lands".

Prabhu Chavan reiterated that in order to prevent a lack of fodder for cattle and their progeny stunting, cows should be set aside in the outskirts of every village in the rural areas so that there is no shortage of fodder for the cattle. Revenue Minister R Ashok, Law Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madhuswamy, Urban Development Minister Bairati Basavaraju, Home Minister Araga Gyanendra and other officials from various departments were present in the meeting. (ANI)

