Left Menu

Karnataka Minister urges people to have Goshala in every village for cattle fodder

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan on Tuesday urged people to have Goshala in every village for cattle fodder.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 23:49 IST
Karnataka Minister urges people to have Goshala in every village for cattle fodder
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan on Tuesday urged people to have Goshala in every village for cattle fodder. Chavan was speaking at the cabinet sub-committee meeting to formulate a policy on allotment of government lands in rural areas such as Gomala, Gairana, Salbanni, Soppinabetta etc. organized at the Vidhana Soudha Hall, on Tuesday.

"According to Rule 97(1) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Rules, 1966, 12 hectares for every 100 cattle should be set aside for cattle in each village separately," Prabhu Chavan said. "Cattle, goats, sheep, cows, calves, and buffaloes resort to Gomala lands for daily grazing," Prabhu Chavan said as he expressed his opinion to the gathering that farmers and herdsmen would avoid straying without pasture to graze the cattle in the rural areas and would be given an opportunity to feed the cattle.

"There is a shortage of fodder for the cattle due to encroachments of Gomalas and the farmers are struggling for fodder," he said. He further said, "Encroachers should be stopped from encroaching on government lands".

Prabhu Chavan reiterated that in order to prevent a lack of fodder for cattle and their progeny stunting, cows should be set aside in the outskirts of every village in the rural areas so that there is no shortage of fodder for the cattle. Revenue Minister R Ashok, Law Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madhuswamy, Urban Development Minister Bairati Basavaraju, Home Minister Araga Gyanendra and other officials from various departments were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global
4
Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022