Left Menu

Energy price, availability among short-term challenges for Indian economy -minister

"Multilateral institutions and their strength will have to be talked about," she said, pointing out that the current presidency and the one after India will be held by emerging economies. "So their voice, their priorities, will also have to find some kind of traction." She said global issues are being discussed at that level but it is important for solutions to come out as well. "Institutions should be robust to give solutions.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 02:22 IST
Energy price, availability among short-term challenges for Indian economy -minister
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Energy prices and availability are among the biggest problems facing the Indian economy in the near future, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Citing the challenges as external, she mentioned energy costs in the context of previously fulfilled environmental commitments. "But at this stage, if natural gas is going to be beyond our means, obviously you're looking at reverting to coal to an extent because you need the base level of electricity to be generated," Sitharaman said at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution in Washington. "And that just cannot be done only through solar or wind energy."

Sitharaman, speaking of the priorities as India prepares to occupy the presidency of the Group of 20 nations in December, said multilateralism will be a key topic. "Multilateral institutions and their strength will have to be talked about," she said, pointing out that the current presidency and the one after India will be held by emerging economies.

"So their voice, their priorities, will also have to find some kind of traction." She said global issues are being discussed at that level but it is important for solutions to come out as well.

"Institutions should be robust to give solutions. We find in the last few decades institutions have existed, but problems remain. Solutions are not coming to them. So make them far more effective to work together. In that, I think the G-20 has a particularly unique role to play."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022