Necessary for nation to stand proudly with its identity to reach pinnacle of success, says PM Modi

Underlining the 'panch pran' given by him in his Independence Day speech this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is "necessary that the nation stands proudly with its identity" to reach the pinnacle of success. The Prime Minister was addressing a public function after dedicating Phase I of the Mahakaal Lok project to the nation in Ujjain on Tuesday.

He said that this is the reason why India has called for the "liberation from the mentality of slavery" in the Amrit Kaal. "In order to reach the pinnacle of success, it is necessary that the nation touches its cultural heights and stands proudly with its identity. That is why in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, India has called for Panch Prans like "freedom from the mentality of slavery" and "pride in our heritage". For the same purpose, development work on the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going at a rapid pace," PM Modi said.

"Vishwanath Dham in Kashi is adding pride to the cultural capital of India. Development works are setting new records in Somnath. With the blessings of Baba Kedar in Uttarakhand, new chapters of development are being written in the Kedarnath-Badrinath pilgrimage area," he added. Continuing with the importance of cultural confidence, the Prime Minister said, "the cultural splendour of a nation is so vast only when the flag of its success is fluttering on the world stage."

The Prime Minister explained his concept of the importance of Jyotirlingas. He said "I believe, this development of our Jyotirlingas is the development of India's spiritual light, the development of India's knowledge and philosophy. This cultural philosophy of India is once again reaching the summit and getting ready to guide the world."

The Prime Minister explained that Lord Mahakal is the only Jyotirlinga which is facing south and these are such forms of Shiva, whose Bhasma Aarti is famous all over the world. "Every devotee definitely wants to see Bhasma Aarti in his life. I also see the vitality and vibrancy of our India in this tradition", PM Modi added.

Further elaborating on the role of the spiritual in the nation's life, Modi said, "It is the spiritual confidence of our civilization, due to which India has remained immortal for thousands of years. As long as these centres of our faith are awakened, the consciousness of India is awakened, and the soul of India is awakened." Recalling history, the Prime Minister talked about invaders like Iltutmish who made efforts to destroy the energy of Ujjain. PM Modi also recalled the efforts that have been made to exploit India in the past.

Throwing light on what religion means to India, the Prime Minister underlined that it is a collective determination of our duties. "The goal of our resolutions is the welfare of the world, and service to mankind," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi also offered prayers at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. (ANI)

