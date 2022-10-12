Left Menu

Child goes missing after boat capsizes in Assam's Lali river, rescue operation underway

A one-year-old child went missing after a country-made boat capsized on the Lali river in Assam's Dhemaji district, according to an official on Tuesday.

ANI | Dhemaji (Assam) | Updated: 12-10-2022 07:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 07:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A one-year-old child went missing after a country-made boat capsized on the Lali river in Assam's Dhemaji district, according to an official on Tuesday. The team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the fire services team of Dhemaji district were engaged in the search and rescue operation.

The incident took place near the Kangkan Chapori area under Jonai Sub-Division on Monday when a country-made boat carrying 7 persons including two children capsized on the Lali river. Following the incident, locals rescued six persons, but a one-year-old child is still missing.

A staff of SDRF of Dhemaji district said that SDFR and fire services team have engaged in the search operation. "Following the boat capsized incident other persons were rescued, but a one-year-old child is still missing. The incident occurred yesterday," the SDRF staff said.

According to locals, the country-made boat was going from Kangkan Chapori towards the Lomba Chapori area. (ANI)

