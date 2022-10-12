Left Menu

Father carries son's mortal remains on two-wheeler in AP's Chittoor

In a heart-wrenching incident witnessed on the roads of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, a father carried the mortal remains of his 7-year-old son on a two-wheeler to his residence after the declaration of his death in a hospital.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-10-2022 07:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 07:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a heart-wrenching incident witnessed on the roads of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, a father carried the mortal remains of his 7-year-old son on a two-wheeler to his residence after the declaration of his death in a hospital. However, Tirupati District Collector K Venkata Rama Reddy clarified that the father had not sought an ambulance for the same.

The official said that the kid was brought to the hospital on a bike after he was bitten by a snake, following which he was administered anti-venom, however, was declared dead due to the delay in bringing him to the hospital. "The father did not ask for an ambulance and immediately after he was declared dead the father took the body on the bike. The doctors did not know that the boy was taken on the bike as the father did not seek any arrangements as well," Reddy said.

He claimed that the doctors at the hospital had asked the father if there were arrangements made, to which the father had responded in the affirmative. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

