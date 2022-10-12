Left Menu

Polish pipeline operator PERN says leak detected in Druzba oil pipeline

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-10-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 11:29 IST
Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Wednesday that it detected leak in one line of the Druzba oil pipeline on Tuesday evening.

PERN said at this point the causes of the leak in the pipeline are unknown.

Also Read: EU energy policy must not be dictated by Germany, says Polish PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

