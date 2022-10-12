Left Menu

Only tank-up vehicles with PUC certificate: Delhi govt to petrol pumps

The Environment Department is also considering issuing a notification mandating all dealers of the petrol, diesel and CNG pumps to sell fuels to motor vehicles only on production of valid PUCC from October 25, it said.

The Delhi government on Wednesday asked all petrol pumps to provide fuel only to those vehicle owners with valid Pollution Under Control certificates for their vehicles.

A notice issued by the Transport Department directed all vehicle owners whose vehicles are more than a year old from the date of registration (except electric or battery-driven vehicles) to get their vehicle checked for a Pollution Under Control certificate (PUCC).

The department has also asked the vehicle owners to obtain valid PUCC before October 25 to avoid inconvenience and action as per law. ''Driving a vehicle without a valid PUCC is liable to attract a penalty of Rs. 10,000 and imprisonment up to three months or with both,'' the notice read. The Environment Department is also considering issuing a notification mandating all dealers of the petrol, diesel and CNG pumps to sell fuels to motor vehicles only on production of valid PUCC from October 25, it said.

