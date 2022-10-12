French refineries strike continues despite requisition threat - French media
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-10-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 11:50 IST
A strike at TotalEnergies' French refineries has been reconducted across all sites after the government warned it would requisition staff at some petrol depots to secure supplies following weeks-long strikes, French media report on Wednesday, citing the hardline CGT union.
Strikers also reconducted the movement at Exxon Mobil's Port Jerome refinery despite the government threat to requisition staff at depots run by Exxon's Esso France unit, France Info and BFM TV said, also citing the CGT union.
