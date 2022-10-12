Left Menu

Eat at 'Indira Rasoi' at least once a month: Gehlot's appeal to political leaders

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-10-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 12:07 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
To ensure quality of food at 'Indira Rasoi', Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to all the public representatives to eat there at least once a month, saying this will also increase their connect with the people.

Under the scheme, food is served at Rs 8 per plate.

''To maintain the quality of food and better monitor the scheme, which provides fresh, nutritious, and delicious meals for Rs 8, I appeal to the MPs, MLAs, mayors, chairmen, councillors, and all other public representatives to have food at Indira Rasoi at least once every month,'' Gehlot said.

''This will also increase your connect with the public and a sense of belonging with the society,'' he added.

Gehlot said the scheme was gaining popularity across the state.

The chief minister said he, along with the Assembly speaker and some MLAs, had obtained coupons and eaten at an Indira Rasoi in Jodhpur last month.

''I will continue to do so,'' he tweeted on Tuesday night.

The chief minister also held a meeting on Tuesday to review the execution of the scheme, during which he was informed that 7.42 crore people have been served food under the initiative so far.

A total of 870 kitchens are operating in the state and the government intends to increase them to 1,000 with a target to serve 13.81 crore plates a year.

The scheme was launched in August 2020 with the government's resolve of ''no one should sleep hungry''. More than 500 organisations are running the kitchens on a 'no profit and no loss' basis.

