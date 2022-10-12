Czech operator sees no changes to flows through Druzhba pipeline
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 12-10-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 12:11 IST
Czech oil pipeline operator MERO has not detected any change to crude oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Polish pipeline operator PERN said it had detected a leak on Tuesday evening in one line of the Druzhba pipeline, which carries oil from Russia to Europe.
