Czech operator sees no changes to flows through Druzhba pipeline

Czech oil pipeline operator MERO has not detected any change to crude oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Polish pipeline operator PERN said it had detected a leak on Tuesday evening in one line of the Druzhba pipeline, which carries oil from Russia to Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)