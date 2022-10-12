Left Menu

Indian Navy's MiG-29K fighter jet crashes over sea off Goa, pilot stable

A MiG 29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed over the sea on Wednesday while it was on a routine sortie off the Goa coast.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 12-10-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 12:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A MiG 29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed over the sea on Wednesday while it was on a routine sortie off the Goa coast. The pilot has been recovered and is stable.

"The twin-engine MiG-29K crashed over the sea after it developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search & rescue operation. He is reported to be in stable condition," Indian Navy said. The Navy said it has ordered a Board of Inquiry (BoI) to investigate the cause of the incident.The Indian Navy is the world's only operator of the MiG-29K fighter aircraft acquired from Russia along with Admiral Gorshkov renamed INS Vikramaditya in India.

The safety record of the MiG-29Ks has not been very good. The force is now looking at the procurement of 25-26 foreign fighter aircraft for operations from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned recently by the Prime Minister in Kochi. The MiG-29s are deployed in Goa at the naval base INS Hansa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

