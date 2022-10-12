Left Menu

Russia's Transneft says PERN has informed it of Druzhba pipeline leak

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 12:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Russia's Transneft state-owned pipeline monopoly said on Wednesday it had received notice from Polish operator PERN about a leak on the Druzhba oil pipeline, Interfax reported.

Interfax quoted Transneft as saying that oil continues to be pumped towards Poland, and that PERN had not yet said how long repairs would take.

