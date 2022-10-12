Russia's Transneft says PERN has informed it of Druzhba pipeline leak

Russia's Transneft state-owned pipeline monopoly said on Wednesday it had received notice from Polish operator PERN about a leak on the Druzhba oil pipeline, Interfax reported.

Interfax quoted Transneft as saying that oil continues to be pumped towards Poland, and that PERN had not yet said how long repairs would take.

