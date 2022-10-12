Next 24-48 hours critical for assault dog 'Zoom', injured in attack on J-K terrorists, says Army

Left Menu

Indian Army Dog Zoom, who underwent surgery after getting injured in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, is in critical condition for the next 24-48 hours and is under the close observation of medical team, the Indian Army officials said on Wednesday.

Indian Army Dog Zoom (Photo: Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army Dog Zoom, who underwent surgery after getting injured in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, is in critical condition for the next 24-48 hours and is under the close observation of medical team, the Indian Army officials said on Wednesday. "Army dog Zoom is stable after surgery was performed on him. His fractured rear leg was plastered and splinter injuries on his face were treated. The next 24-48 hours are critical and he is under close observation of the medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar," Indian Army officials said.

In a combat operation in Kokernag of Anantnag, Army's dog 'Zoom' attacked terrorists and sustained grave injuries after receiving two gunshot wounds. "In spite of the injuries, he continued his task which resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists. The canine is under treatment in Srinagar," the official said.

However, he is stable now, the official said that the next 24-48 hours are critical for him. The assault dog was a part of Operation Tangpawas's combat team.

The Indian Army Chinar Corps took to Twitter to wish to Zoom a speedy recovery. "Army assault dog 'Zoom' critically injured during the operation while confronting the terrorists. He is under treatment at Army Vet Hosp Srinagar. We wish him a speedy recovery," they tweeted. (ANI)

