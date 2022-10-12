Leak in Druzhba pipeline probably caused by accidental damage, Poland says
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-10-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 13:12 IST
There are no grounds to believe the leak in the Polish section of the Druzhba oil pipeline was caused by sabotage, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure said on Wednesday.
"Here we can talk about accidental damage," Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure Mateusz Berger told Reuters by telephone.
