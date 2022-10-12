Swedish energy minister: need to decouple gas from electricity price

The European Union needs to find a way to decouple gas and electricity prices, Swedish energy minister Khashayar Farmanbar said on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of the bloc's energy ministers.

"That can be done through various suggestions," Farmanbar said. "But one thing is important: What we do now, the market interference needs to be a short time... and also must not be a hinder for renewable and fossil fuel energy production."

