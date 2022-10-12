Zaporizhzhia power cut again, plant using diesel generators -IAEA chief
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 12-10-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 13:19 IST
The recently restored power line supplying the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been cut again, forcing the plant to switch to emergency diesel generators, the U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.
"Our team at #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant informed me this morning that the plant has lost all of its external power for the 2nd time in five days," Grossi said on Twitter, renewing his call for a protection zone around the plant to prevent shelling near the facility.
