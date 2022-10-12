Left Menu

Maintenance on five French nuclear reactors delayed over strike

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-10-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 13:21 IST
A representative of France's FNME trade union said on Wednesday that some workers at EDF's nuclear plants resumed their strike over salaries, delaying maintenance work on at least five reactors, including the Bugey facility. The strike is not reducing power supply at active reactors, FNME said.

FNME representative official Viginie Neumayer told Reuters the union sent a message of support to striking workers at refineries and petrol depots owned by oil giants TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil. "The threat of requisition which is above all a sign of government feverishness has never demonstrated its effectiveness in getting out of this conflict," Neumayer said.

EDF did not respond immediately to a request for comment. The Bugey 4 reactor is currently offline for maintenance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

