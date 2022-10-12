Russia's Transneft expects Poland to notify it when maintenance of Druzhba pipeline ends
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 13:32 IST
Russia's state-owned pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Wednesday that it expects Poland to notify it when maintenance of the Druzhba pipeline ends, after a leak was discovered on a section of the pipeline in Poland.
The Polish operator of the pipeline, PERN, said earlier that it had detected an oil leak in a section of the pipeline around 70 kilometers from the central Polish city of Plock.
