Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 12-10-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 13:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported the interruption and said backup diesel generators are keeping nuclear safety and security equipment operational.

"This repeated loss of #ZNPP's off-site power is a deeply worrying development and it underlines the urgent need for a nuclear safety & security protection zone around the site," Grossi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

