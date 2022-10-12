Satefy zone around Ukraine nuclear plant not possible until front moves - Russian-installed official

A safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian-controlled Ukraine is not possible until the front moves forward by at least 100 km (62 miles), the Russian-installed leader of the region said on Wednesday, RIA reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has been pushing for a demilitarised security zone around the plant, Europe's largest, which remains close to the frontline between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

