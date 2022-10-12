Left Menu

Ukraine accuses Russia of blocking diesel supplies to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom on Wednesday accused Russia of not allowing the company's convoy of vehicles carrying diesel fuel to access the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after it lost power. "Energoatom prepared and sent another batch of diesel fuel to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant," the company said in a statement.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-10-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:17 IST
Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom on Wednesday accused Russia of not allowing the company's convoy of vehicles carrying diesel fuel to access the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after it lost power. The recently restored power has been cut again, forcing the plant to switch to emergency diesel generators, the U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said.

Energoatom said there was a Russian missile strike on the plant. Reuters was not able to verify that report. "Energoatom prepared and sent another batch of diesel fuel to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant," the company said in a statement. "However, as of 10:00 a.m. (0700GMT), the Russian side does not allow the company's convoy of vehicles to pass."

