Left Menu

Netherlands seeks tougher EU targets to save energy this winter

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-10-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:27 IST
Netherlands seeks tougher EU targets to save energy this winter
Rob Jetten Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union should enforce tougher targets to save energy, in a bid to avoid shortages and curb prices this winter, the Netherlands' energy minister said on Wednesday.

"The Netherlands is in favor of more binding targets for all EU Member States," Dutch energy minister Rob Jetten said on his arrival at a meeting of EU energy ministers in Prague, adding that each country should do its best to achieve 15% to 20% energy savings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022