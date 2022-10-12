Netherlands seeks tougher EU targets to save energy this winter
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-10-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:27 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union should enforce tougher targets to save energy, in a bid to avoid shortages and curb prices this winter, the Netherlands' energy minister said on Wednesday.
"The Netherlands is in favor of more binding targets for all EU Member States," Dutch energy minister Rob Jetten said on his arrival at a meeting of EU energy ministers in Prague, adding that each country should do its best to achieve 15% to 20% energy savings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Union
- Prague
- Rob Jetten
- Dutch
- Netherlands
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British PM Truss to attend European political summit in Prague -source
British PM Truss to attend European political summit in Prague -report
British PM Truss to attend European political summit in Prague -source
UK's attendance at Prague summit 'not about moving closer to Europe'- PM Truss
Europe's leaders gather in Prague but Russia isn't invited