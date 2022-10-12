German state minister says pressure dropped in a Druzhba pipeline - DPA
A drop in pressure was detected in mainline No. 2 of the Druzhba oil pipeline, Joerg Steinbach, the economy minister of the German state of Brandenburg told news agency DPA after the operator of the pipeline in Poland reported a leak on Wednesday.
"The cause of the leak is currently being investigated, we don't have more details yet ourselves," DPA cited him as saying.
He also said he was looking at the question of the possible impact on the oil refinery in Schwedt, which supplies 90% of Berlin's fuel.
