Oil delivered to Germany via Druzhba in line with "technical possibilities", says Polish operator

Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Wednesday that deliveries of oil to Germany were taking place "taking into account the technical possibilities" after a leak was discovered in the Druzba pipeline that transports Russian crude to Europe.

"PERN is in constant contact with the German partners... Deliveries are being made taking into account the technical possibilities," the operator said in a statement.

