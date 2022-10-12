Left Menu

Russian Deputy Energy Minister says Russian oil price cap will harm the entire oil market

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Russia

Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday that the price cap on Russian oil suggested by Western countries would harm the whole oil market.

Speaking at the Moscow Energy Week conference, Sorokin said that Russia would not cooperate with countries that impose a price cap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

