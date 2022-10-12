Russian Deputy Energy Minister says Russian oil price cap will harm the entire oil market
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:50 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday that the price cap on Russian oil suggested by Western countries would harm the whole oil market.
Speaking at the Moscow Energy Week conference, Sorokin said that Russia would not cooperate with countries that impose a price cap.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adani to invest USD 100 bn across new energy, data centres
Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills
Blinken says he understands Nord Stream leaks won't have a significant impact on Europe's energy resilience
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman remains Saudi Arabia's energy minister under new cabinet
Energy markets under stress must soften up, deep concern among developing countries: Jaishankar